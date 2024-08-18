Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.25.

UGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Ultrapar Participações from $5.90 to $5.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Ultrapar Participações from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. HSBC raised Ultrapar Participações from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ultrapar Participações

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participações Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ultrapar Participações stock opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. Ultrapar Participações has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $6.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.95. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.64.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultrapar Participações Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0446 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Ultrapar Participações’s payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

About Ultrapar Participações

(Get Free Report

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.