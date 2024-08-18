Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Purchased by Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 3,718.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 171,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after buying an additional 167,146 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

Shares of NYSE UL traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.99. 3,448,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,826,747. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.87 and its 200 day moving average is $53.24. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $62.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.4773 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

