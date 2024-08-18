United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Position Reduced by Donald L. Hagan LLC

Donald L. Hagan LLC lowered its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 9.4% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $17,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 73,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,611,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE UPS traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.65. 3,255,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,253,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $110.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.46. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.12 and a 12-month high of $172.75.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

