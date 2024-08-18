Uranium Energy’s (UEC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $10.25 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.35.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

UEC stock opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.64. Uranium Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.34. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -161.67 and a beta of 1.86.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Uranium Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Uranium Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Uranium Energy by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 50,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,871 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $466,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 9,147,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,979,000 after buying an additional 90,522 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 224,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 11,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

About Uranium Energy

(Get Free Report)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.