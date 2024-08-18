Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Receives Outperform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $49.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $40.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.51. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $48.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.15.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 5.66%. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 13,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $583,541.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 565,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,303,796.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 13,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $583,541.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,985 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

