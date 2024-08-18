Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE) Senior Officer Acquires C$31,227.00 in Stock

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Yacine Ben-Meriem acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,227.00.

Valeura Energy Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.67. Valeura Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$2.06 and a 52-week high of C$6.10. The stock has a market cap of C$521.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Valeura Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Valeura Energy Company Profile

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Turkey. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Singapore.

