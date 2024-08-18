Values First Advisors Inc. Acquires 715 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Values First Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,300,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $954,941,000 after buying an additional 1,619,729 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,449,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,578,000 after acquiring an additional 278,391 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 159.7% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,118,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762,652 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth about $110,244,000. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 195.9% during the 1st quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 4,034,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,236 shares during the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NLY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.11. 4,671,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,621,818. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.45. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $21.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 1.53.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 15.24% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -268.04%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NLY. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.14.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

