Values First Advisors Inc. Acquires 867 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Values First Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VST. Castle Hook Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 470.0% in the first quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 3,769,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,511 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Vistra by 9,668.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,940,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910,015 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at $77,523,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vistra by 468.2% during the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,128,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at $45,202,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VST traded down $2.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.35. 4,821,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,275,963. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.83 and its 200 day moving average is $74.11. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $29.47 and a fifty-two week high of $107.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.69). Vistra had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.2195 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.37%.

In other Vistra news, Director Lisa Crutchfield bought 335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,969.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,359.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on VST shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

