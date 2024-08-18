Values First Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares during the quarter. National Beverage comprises approximately 1.3% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of National Beverage by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in National Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $582,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. 23.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $501,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stanley Michael Sheridan sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $828,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,963,879.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 10,000 shares of National Beverage stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $501,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FIZZ traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.92. The stock had a trading volume of 186,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,486. National Beverage Corp. has a 52-week low of $42.85 and a 52-week high of $54.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.80 and a 200 day moving average of $48.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.84.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. National Beverage had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 36.10%. The business had revenue of $297.32 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This is an increase from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

Separately, UBS Group raised their target price on National Beverage from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

