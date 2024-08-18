Values First Advisors Inc. Buys 1,365 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.8% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,333,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 233.7% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24,734.3% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 57,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after buying an additional 57,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 636,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,370,000 after buying an additional 30,746 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.07. 4,437,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,670,372. The stock has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $98.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.97 and a 200 day moving average of $93.97.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2891 per share. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.