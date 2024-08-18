Values First Advisors Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Values First Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 778 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTD. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 285.7% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock traded down $17.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,417.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,536. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $928.49 and a one year high of $1,546.93. The firm has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,407.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,341.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $946.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.13 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 590.80% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $1,250.00 price objective (up from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,343.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on MTD

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total transaction of $350,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,884,514. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.