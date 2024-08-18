Values First Advisors Inc. Invests $1.96 Million in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,000. Grand Canyon Education accounts for about 1.2% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,005,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,363,000 after purchasing an additional 24,871 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 3.7% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 839,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,303,000 after acquiring an additional 30,108 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 9.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 463,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,077,000 after acquiring an additional 39,743 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 456,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,226,000 after purchasing an additional 46,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter worth about $44,529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

LOPE traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.82. The company had a trading volume of 272,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,562. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.41 and a twelve month high of $157.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.66.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $227.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.56 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 21.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LOPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

