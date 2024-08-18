Values First Advisors Inc. Makes New $304,000 Investment in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,198 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth $25,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Quanta Services stock traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $265.89. 544,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,593. The company has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.74 and a twelve month high of $286.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $261.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.66.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO James Redgie Probst sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total value of $8,841,020.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,541,390.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $34,087,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,595,938.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James Redgie Probst sold 34,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total transaction of $8,841,020.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,002 shares in the company, valued at $7,541,390.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 179,000 shares of company stock worth $46,797,270. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PWR. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $264.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $299.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.09.

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

