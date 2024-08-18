Values First Advisors Inc. Purchases 811 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Toast were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Toast in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Toast during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on TOST shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Toast from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Toast from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.06.

TOST traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,656,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,504,247. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.86. Toast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $27.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.48 and a beta of 1.76.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Toast had a negative return on equity of 11.27% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $1,289,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 26,897 shares in the company, valued at $693,673.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Toast news, CEO Aman Narang sold 6,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $162,942.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,999,942.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 50,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $1,289,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 26,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,673.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 368,352 shares of company stock valued at $9,381,482. 13.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

