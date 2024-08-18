Values First Advisors Inc. Purchases 829 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises 4.6% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,797,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,409,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,748. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.29. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.85 and a 12 month high of $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.4879 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.