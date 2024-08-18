Values First Advisors Inc. Sells 1,654 Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Values First Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIRM. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 116,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after buying an additional 58,773 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 222,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MIRM. JMP Securities upped their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

Insider Activity at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Pamela Vig sold 30,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,039,006.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,804. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $128,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,934 shares of company stock worth $1,180,156. 22.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of MIRM traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.70. 454,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.31 and its 200 day moving average is $29.73. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $44.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.15.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.05). Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.67% and a negative return on equity of 56.46%. The firm had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 107.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

See Also

