Values First Advisors Inc. Sells 2,693 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Values First Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Donaldson by 215.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,552,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,485,000 after buying an additional 1,060,232 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth $57,923,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,141,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,610,000 after purchasing an additional 544,008 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new position in Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,351,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Donaldson during the first quarter valued at $25,018,000. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 37,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $2,668,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,710.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DCI remained flat at $72.61 during midday trading on Friday. 416,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,360. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $78.03.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $927.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.84 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.44%.

Several analysts recently commented on DCI shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on Donaldson in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.67.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

