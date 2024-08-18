Values First Advisors Inc. Sells 72 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Values First Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1,154.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SHW. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.00.

NYSE:SHW traded down $1.35 on Friday, hitting $354.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,023,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,448. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $320.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.16. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $232.06 and a one year high of $357.64.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

