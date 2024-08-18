Values First Advisors Inc. Sells 9,733 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Values First Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,733 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Flywire were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLYW. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 129.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,860,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,170,000 after buying an additional 1,050,924 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in Flywire by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,386,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,553,000 after purchasing an additional 872,619 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Flywire by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,713,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,819,000 after purchasing an additional 485,654 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Flywire in the 4th quarter worth about $10,130,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Flywire by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,212,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,314,000 after purchasing an additional 419,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLYW traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.65. 1,054,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,192. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -160.45, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.98. Flywire Co. has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $35.01.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Flywire had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $103.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Flywire from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Flywire from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Flywire from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Flywire in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Flywire in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.69.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

