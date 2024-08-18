Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Position Trimmed by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,249,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,388 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.72% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $385,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. ADE LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. ADE LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.72. 594,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,502. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $125.07. The firm has a market cap of $56.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.44.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

