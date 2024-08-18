Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by World Equity Group Inc.

World Equity Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the quarter. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 169.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 7,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 451,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,800,000 after purchasing an additional 229,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.93. 1,249,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,845,873. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $78.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.14 and a 200 day moving average of $76.65.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

