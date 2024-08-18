Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Purchased by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5,023.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 172,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,816,000 after buying an additional 169,331 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 585.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 38,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 32,810 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.68. 2,425,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,094,643. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.33.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.