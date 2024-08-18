Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,982,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,572 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,323,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269,083 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,293,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,494 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 461.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,838,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,770,000 after buying an additional 7,265,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,585,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,561,000 after buying an additional 522,716 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

BNDX opened at $49.85 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $51.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.87.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1005 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

