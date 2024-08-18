Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Family Investment Center Inc.

Family Investment Center Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up about 0.7% of Family Investment Center Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Family Investment Center Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 50.3% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 436.7% during the second quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,284,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056,095. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $50.95 and a one year high of $63.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.08. The stock has a market cap of $74.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.484 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

