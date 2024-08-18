Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Integris Wealth Management LLC

Integris Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,891 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 7.7% of Integris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Integris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $26,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 374,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,167,000 after purchasing an additional 10,224 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 53,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,280,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $273.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,571,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,081,783. The company has a market capitalization of $409.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $268.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.58. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $202.44 and a 1-year high of $279.21.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.