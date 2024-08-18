Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 374,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,224 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 16.5% of Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $100,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.4% in the first quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $273.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,571,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,081,783. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $268.81 and a 200-day moving average of $259.44. The stock has a market cap of $409.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $279.21.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

