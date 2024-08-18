Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,955,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 780,685 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.46% of Coty worth $39,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Coty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,193,000. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter worth $24,803,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Coty by 733.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,897 shares during the last quarter. Prevatt Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Coty during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,251,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Coty by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,345,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,857 shares during the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COTY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Coty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Coty from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Coty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.94.

Coty Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of COTY traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,695,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,910,712. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.92. Coty Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.79 and a twelve month high of $13.30.

About Coty

(Free Report)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.