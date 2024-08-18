Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 486,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,210 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 1.98% of McGrath RentCorp worth $51,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,310,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $1,460,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,432,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in McGrath RentCorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,691,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,931,000 after buying an additional 11,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

McGrath RentCorp Trading Down 0.3 %

McGrath RentCorp stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.39. The company had a trading volume of 91,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,746. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.69. McGrath RentCorp has a 52 week low of $95.71 and a 52 week high of $130.86.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.41). McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

McGrath RentCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

McGrath RentCorp Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

