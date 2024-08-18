Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Buys 14,175 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 799,085 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,175 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $48,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 59.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 835.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 171.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 12,433.3% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:PB traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.21. 422,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,380. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.43. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.60 and a 1 year high of $74.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $458.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.06 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 25.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens raised Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.81.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.