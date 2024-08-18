Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Buys 257,618 Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,360,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,618 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Constellium were worth $63,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Constellium by 81.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellium by 29.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellium in the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. BOKF NA increased its stake in Constellium by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Constellium during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Constellium from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Constellium from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Constellium from $24.50 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellium has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

CSTM stock remained flat at $16.04 during trading on Friday. 542,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.60. Constellium SE has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $23.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.67.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Constellium had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Constellium SE will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

