Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $57.88 Million Stock Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 616,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,400 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 1.01% of Selective Insurance Group worth $57,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 81.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.85 per share, for a total transaction of $171,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,888.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO John J. Marchioni acquired 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.56 per share, with a total value of $200,544.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,397,333.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.85 per share, with a total value of $171,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,888.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Selective Insurance Group stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.91. The stock had a trading volume of 435,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,662. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.54. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.00 and a fifty-two week high of $109.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($2.59). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SIGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $104.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.67.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

