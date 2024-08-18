Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $76.24 Million Position in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,036,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 788,000 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 4.14% of Janus International Group worth $76,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus International Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 78.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Janus International Group in the first quarter valued at about $173,000. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus International Group in the first quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Janus International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Janus International Group news, insider Peter Frayser sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 217,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Janus International Group stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,812,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,883. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.91. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.16 and a 52 week high of $15.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.93.

A number of analysts have commented on JBI shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Janus International Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Janus International Group from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wolfe Research lowered Janus International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Janus International Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

