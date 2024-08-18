Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $77.85 Million Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,136,697 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,605 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.84% of Globus Medical worth $77,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $2,118,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,727,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Globus Medical by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,179 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Globus Medical by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 85,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after buying an additional 41,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

GMED stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.86. 870,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,951. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.47 and a 200-day moving average of $60.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 109.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.38 and a 1 year high of $74.21.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Globus Medical had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $629.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globus Medical

In related news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

