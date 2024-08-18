Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Purchases 121,115 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 808,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,115 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 1.12% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $43,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 14,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 19,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Up 2.5 %

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,550,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,483. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.83 and a 52 week high of $75.73.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $33,906.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,250.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASO shares. Bank of America cut Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.73.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

