Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Raises Stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,312,199 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,166,726 shares during the quarter. Kosmos Energy makes up approximately 1.3% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 5.58% of Kosmos Energy worth $145,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KOS. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 82.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 7,051.9% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 35,360.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,133 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Stock Down 2.8 %

KOS traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,471,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,605,270. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.41. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $8.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Kosmos Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.56.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

