Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Reduces Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,451,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 166,606 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange comprises approximately 1.8% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.25% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $198,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $839,259,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,397,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251,371 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,776,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,978,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,913 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,643,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 303.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,381,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,493 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.93.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $156,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $156,450.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $148,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,909.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,992 shares of company stock valued at $9,197,801 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

ICE traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,004,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480,153. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.30. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.49 and a twelve month high of $157.18.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

See Also

