Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 288,635 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 463,443 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 288,635 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises 1.0% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $104,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $1,832,127,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,851,767 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,682,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,144 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $293,162,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,118,477 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,012,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 115.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,070,123 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $262,844,000 after buying an additional 573,072 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.79.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the transaction, the president now owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE UNP traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $244.53. 1,951,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,282,628. The firm has a market cap of $148.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $199.33 and a 52-week high of $258.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

