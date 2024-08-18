VCI Global (VCIG) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

VCI Global (NASDAQ:VCIG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 19th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

VCI Global Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:VCIG opened at $0.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.84. The firm has a market cap of $18.97 million, a PE ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.47. VCI Global has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $9.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About VCI Global

VCI Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides business and technology consulting services in Malaysia. The company offers business strategy consultancy services, including listing solutions, investors relations, and boardroom strategies consultancy. It also provides technology consultancy services and solutions, such as digital development, fintech solution, and software solutions.

