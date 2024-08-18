Velas (VLX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $540,447.53

Velas (VLX) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. Velas has a total market cap of $13.26 million and $540,447.53 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00035609 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006643 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00012171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007788 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004218 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About Velas

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,623,936,044 coins and its circulating supply is 2,623,262,519 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Velas is velas.com/en/blog. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is velas.com.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

