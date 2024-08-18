Verasity (VRA) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $25.36 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $25.36 million and $3.79 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000863 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 98,930,514,635 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,930,514,635 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

