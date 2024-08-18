Vertcoin Price Tops $0.0687 on Major Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.82 million and $16,149.91 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0687 or 0.00000115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,720.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $339.71 or 0.00568835 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00009666 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.67 or 0.00111637 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00031659 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.18 or 0.00253145 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00035667 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00072429 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 70,069,272 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

