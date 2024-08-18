ViciCoin (VCNT) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $218.61 Million

ViciCoin (VCNT) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Over the last week, ViciCoin has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One ViciCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $21.95 or 0.00037194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ViciCoin has a total market capitalization of $218.61 million and $190,935.29 worth of ViciCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ViciCoin Token Profile

ViciCoin launched on May 21st, 2023. ViciCoin’s total supply is 9,961,109 tokens. ViciCoin’s official website is vicicoin.io.

ViciCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ViciCoin (VCNT) is an ERC-20 utility token that operates on the Polygon and Base blockchains. Developed by ViciNFT, VCNT is designed to manage access to digital content and facilitate enterprise applications through mechanisms such as authentication and authorization. Key applications of VCNT include ViciSwap, a token swapping platform built on the Uniswap Protocol, and VCNT for Zoom, which enables monetization of video conferences through tokenized tickets. The token’s integration into these platforms exemplifies its role in enhancing secure, token-driven interactions and services in the Web3 environment.”

