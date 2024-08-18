Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Philip D. Davies Sells 23,494 Shares

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) VP Philip D. Davies sold 23,494 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $841,790.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,788.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ VICR opened at $37.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.49. Vicor Co. has a one year low of $30.90 and a one year high of $73.84.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.77 million. Vicor had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Vicor by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vicor by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its stake in Vicor by 66.7% in the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 2,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vicor during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vicor during the second quarter worth about $115,000. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VICR shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Vicor from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

