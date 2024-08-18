Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s (VSCO) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s FY2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Down 1.1 %

VSCO opened at $24.09 on Thursday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12 month low of $13.62 and a 12 month high of $30.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.08.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 46.52%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.