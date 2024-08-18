Visionary (NASDAQ:GV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Visionary (NASDAQ:GV – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Visionary Stock Performance

Shares of Visionary stock opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.03. Visionary has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $8.85.

About Visionary

Visionary Holdings Inc provides private online and in person educational programs and services to Canadian and international students that reside in Canada and internationally. The company's educational programs include Ontario secondary school diploma, career-oriented two-year college and four-year university diploma programs, vocational education programs, and master programs.

