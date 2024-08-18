Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $2.75 price target on shares of Vista Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.
Vista Gold Trading Up 4.9 %
Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vista Gold will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vista Gold
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vista Gold stock. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,993,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 1.64% of Vista Gold as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.
Vista Gold Company Profile
Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, evaluates, and advances gold exploration and development projects in Australia. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.
