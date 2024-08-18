Vista Investment Partners LLC Acquires 7,403 Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM)

Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,403 shares during the period. Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Symbotic were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Symbotic by 16.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,426,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,189,000 after purchasing an additional 345,386 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Symbotic by 418.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 26,925 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Symbotic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,669,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Symbotic by 1,347.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 15,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Symbotic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,568,000.

NASDAQ SYM traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,949,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189,593. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.68 and its 200 day moving average is $39.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.66 and a beta of 1.86. Symbotic Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $59.82.

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Symbotic had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $491.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $52,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,118,024.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $52,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,118,024.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William M. Boyd III sold 8,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $341,654.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,012 shares in the company, valued at $890,794.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 167,107 shares of company stock valued at $6,315,527. 38.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Symbotic from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Symbotic from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.23.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

