Vista Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 4,868 PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Vista Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 6,082.2% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 3,152,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101,845 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 892.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 603,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,008,000 after acquiring an additional 542,915 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,706,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,049,000 after acquiring an additional 542,492 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 42.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,099,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,669,000 after acquiring an additional 327,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 221.8% during the 1st quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 464,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,109,000 after purchasing an additional 320,464 shares during the last quarter.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.64. 1,106,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,382,402. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $49.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.60.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

