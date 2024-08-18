Vista Investment Partners LLC Has $358,000 Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 531 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,204 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 812 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. ESG Planning bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,154 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 37,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total value of $23,725,077.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total transaction of $271,140.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 37,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total transaction of $23,725,077.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,893 shares of company stock worth $84,412,483 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $685.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $681.21.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $10.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $674.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,511,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,896,356. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.73 and a 1 year high of $697.49. The company has a market capitalization of $290.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $654.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $621.61.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

