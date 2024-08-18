Vista Investment Partners LLC Has $5.13 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.7% of Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,584,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,399,279,000 after acquiring an additional 330,872 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Mastercard by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,041,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,974,478,000 after acquiring an additional 676,452 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,651,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,574,347,000 after acquiring an additional 43,881 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $4,595,559,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,989,875,000 after acquiring an additional 107,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MA. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. William Blair raised shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.91.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 108,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.21, for a total value of $49,378,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,863,308 shares in the company, valued at $43,372,453,050.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,216 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.71, for a total value of $2,330,039.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,183 shares in the company, valued at $6,782,397.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 108,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.21, for a total transaction of $49,378,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,863,308 shares in the company, valued at $43,372,453,050.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,627,175 shares of company stock worth $730,399,436. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $468.88. 1,922,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,490,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $435.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $448.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $458.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $359.77 and a 1-year high of $490.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.99%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

